United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

