United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 34,986.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

