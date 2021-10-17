United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $353.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

