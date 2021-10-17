United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 329.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

GIB stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

