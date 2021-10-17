UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €38.26 ($45.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.91. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

