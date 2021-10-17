Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$17.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.95. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

