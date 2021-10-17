Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) vs. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 148.41 N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 24.48 -$16.77 million ($1.87) -2.02

Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tscan Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 220.99%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tscan Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -122.51% -71.98%

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Tscan Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

