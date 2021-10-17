Truist Securiti Weighs in on HubSpot, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HubSpot’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

Shares of HUBS opened at $790.89 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $817.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.