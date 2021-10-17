Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TGNOF remained flat at $$190.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. Trigano has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $215.50.
About Trigano
