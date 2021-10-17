Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TGNOF remained flat at $$190.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. Trigano has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

