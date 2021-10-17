Tribe Price Tops $0.83 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Tribe has a total market cap of $377.36 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

