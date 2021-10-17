Traders Purchase High Volume of BRF Call Options (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 414 call options.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.80 on Friday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BRF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

