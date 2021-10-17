Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

