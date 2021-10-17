TOKPIE Price Down 23.2% This Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $399,062.77 and approximately $14,307.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.