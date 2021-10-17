The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $167,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $2,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.