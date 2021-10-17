The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Shares Gap Down to $202.50

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $202.50, but opened at $197.81. The PNC Financial Services Group shares last traded at $197.74, with a volume of 48,843 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

