The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $406.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.