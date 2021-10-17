The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

