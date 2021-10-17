The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $125,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 835,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.