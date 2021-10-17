The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

