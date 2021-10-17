The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.