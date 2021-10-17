The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BK opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.
About The Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
