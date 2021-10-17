Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.18

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $69.16, with a volume of 2352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

