Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 113.3% in September

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $205.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.26. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $149.70 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

