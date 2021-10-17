Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$37.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.38.

TECK.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.43. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.71.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

