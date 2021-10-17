Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

OTCMKTS TATYY remained flat at $$37.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.