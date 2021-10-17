SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $697.44

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $697.44 and last traded at $684.68, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $683.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

