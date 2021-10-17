Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 49.4% in September

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

