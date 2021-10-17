Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $661.93 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $661.93 or 0.01088190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $91.52 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

