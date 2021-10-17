Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

STKAF remained flat at $$3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Stockland has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.73.

Get Stockland alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.