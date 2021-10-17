stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.