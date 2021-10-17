Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SCBFF opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

