S&T Bank PA Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,384 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $1,306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

