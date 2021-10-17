S&T Bank PA Sells 189 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

S&T Bank PA reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 147,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 135,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day moving average of $178.72. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.