S&T Bank PA Buys 1,440 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $154.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

