S&T Bank PA Acquires 2,265 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. 674,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,094. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

