SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $97.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $162.94. 172,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,448. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

