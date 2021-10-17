Sportcash One Market Cap Achieves $328,843.93 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $328,843.93 and $48,795.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.59 or 0.99956566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.45 or 0.06202264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

