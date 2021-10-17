Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 4,370 at Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,725.09. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

