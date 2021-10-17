Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

