Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 77.1% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

