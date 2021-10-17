Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $78.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,131,811 shares of company stock valued at $313,212,433.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.34. 20,414,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769,209. Snap has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.