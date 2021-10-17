Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Up 59.9% in September

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $13,789,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,091. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

