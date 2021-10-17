Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

ETR SHL opened at €57.34 ($67.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.28. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52-week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

