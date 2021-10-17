SHPING (SHPING) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $100,317.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

