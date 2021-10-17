Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 34.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

