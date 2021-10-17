Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Grows By 75.3%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,974. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $5,050,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

