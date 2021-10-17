Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 47.1%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAF. Greenridge Global dropped their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 105,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

