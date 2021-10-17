Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Declines By 29.9%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 990,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RNR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 359,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,151. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

