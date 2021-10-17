Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Rises By 76.9%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.