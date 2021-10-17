Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Increases By 42.7%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 30,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.94. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LUKOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

