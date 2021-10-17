Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Increases By 42.7%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 30,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.94. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.
LUKOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
About Pjsc Lukoil
Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.
