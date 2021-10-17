Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Expands By 39.3%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTEC remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. 54,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,616. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.